Coronavirus, Monza: prosegue la sanificazione delle strade. Ecco le vie interessate
«Sabato 14 marzo – spiegano il Sindaco Allevi e l’Assessore Sassoli – è partita la sperimentazione nel centro storico che da lunedì 16 marzo estenderemo a tutta la città. Non si tratta di una misura contro il Coronavirus, ma di un’operazione per migliorare l’igiene e la pulizia delle strade di Monza. È uno sforzo importante da parte nostra, ma siamo convinti che in una fase così difficile, abbiamo l’obbligo morale di dare delle risposte concrete ai nostri cittadini».
La sanificazione del centro storico
Le operazioni di sanificazione sono iniziate sabato 14 marzo dalle ore 16 ed hanno riguardato:largo Mazzini, via Italia, piazza Trento e Trieste, piazza Roma, Arengario, via Carlo Alberto, via Vittorio Emanuele, piazza Garibaldi, via Carlo Alberto fino a piazza Citterio.
Le modalità di intervento
Nel centro storico ha operato una macchina lavastrade e un operatore con lancia per la pulizia dei punti più difficili da raggiungere.
Nelle altre aree della città sarà al lavoro, suddivisa su due turni, un’autospazzatrice combinata accompagnata sempre da un operatore con lancia. La macchina lavastrade, invece, sarà dedicata alle principali vie della città.
Dopo il centro storico prosegue l’operazione di sanificazione delle strade e delle piazze della città.
Da lunedì 16 marzo, invece, il piano di pulizia straordinaria si sposta negli altri quartieri della città dove sarà al lavoro un’autospazzatrice combinata accompagnata sempre da un operatore con lancia.
In aggiunto al servizio di spazzamento tradizionale parte la sanificazione di strade e piazze in città attraverso macchina lavastrada o auto spazzatrice combinata accompagnate da un operatore con lancia considerando che fino al 25 Marzo è sospeso il divieto di sosta per spazzamento.
Giornalmente sarà pubblicato l’elenco delle vie precisando che in caso di pioggia l’intervento sarà rimandato. Di seguito l’elenco delle vie per il 16 marzo 2020.
A maggior tutela di tutti si raccomanda ai cittadini di prestare particolare attenzione in concomitanza con gli interventi di sanificazione, evitando il contatto prolungato dei propri animali domestici con il prodotto e non percorrendo le vie trattate dalla sanificazione nell’ora successiva agli interventi.
INDIRIZZO GIORNO FASCIA ORARIA DI INTERVENTO NOTE
LGO XXV APRILE Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
PZA DIAZ Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
PZA GRANDI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
PZA ROMA Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro
PZA S. CATERINA DA SIENA Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ABRUZZO Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ADAMELLO Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA AGUGGIARI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ANTONIETTI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ARIOSTO Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ARNO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ASIAGO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA BARADELLO Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA BECCARIA Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA BIANCAMANO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA BLANDORIA Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA BLANDORIA Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA BOCCHERINI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA BORGAZZI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA BORMIDA Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA BRAILLE Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CACCINI Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CALABRIA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CALVI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CALVI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CANESI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CANTALUPO Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CANTU’ Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CAPRERA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CARRA’ Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CAVALLERI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CAVALLOTTI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CEDERNA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CELLINI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CRESCITELLI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA CRISPI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA D. D’AOSTA Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA D’ACQUISTO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA DEI CAPPUCCINI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA DELLA BIRONA Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA DELLA BOSCHERONA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA DELLA OFFELERA Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA DOBERDO’ Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA EINSTEIN Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA EMPEDOCLE Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ERACLITO Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ERACLITO Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA EUSTACHI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA FERRUCCI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA G. B. MAURI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA G. B. MAURI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA G. B. VIOTTI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA GIUSTI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA GOLDONI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA GONDAR Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA GONDAR Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA GRAMSCI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA GUARDI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA GUERRINA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA GUERRINA Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA LECCO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA LIGURIA Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA LIGURIA Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA LIGURIA Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA LIPARI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA LIPPI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA LONGARONE Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA LUCCA Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA M. D’AGRATE Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MAESTRI DEL LAVORO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MAGENTA Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MAGGIOLINI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MANGIAGALLI Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MARCONI Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MARTELLI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MARTELLI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MARTINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MEDICI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MEDICI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MEDICI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MELETTE DI GALLIO Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MESSA Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MILAZZO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MISSORI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MISSORI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MONCENISIO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MONCENISIO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MONTE CENERI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MONTE CERVINO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MONTE ORTIGARA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MONTE S. GABRIELE Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA MONTI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA NIEVO Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ORIANI Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA OSIO Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PACINOTTI Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PAGANINI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PAGANINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PALLADIO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PASSERINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PELLEGRINI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PERGOLESI Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PIZZAGALLI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PRAMPOLINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PROCACCINI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA PUSIANO Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA RAMAZZOTTI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA RAVEL Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ROSMINI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ROSMINI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA ROSMINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SANZIO Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SARCA Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SCHIAPPARELLI Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SEGRINO Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SEMPIONE Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SEVESO Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SIRTORI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SIRTORI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SMENTANA Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SOLONE Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA SOLONE Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA STAURENGHI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA STELVIO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA TOSCANA Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA TOSI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA TOSI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA TRASIMENO Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA UMBERTO I Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA UMBRIA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA USUELLI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA VAL CISMON Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA VALCAVA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA VALOSA DI SOPRA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA VALSUGANA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA VARISCO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA VASARI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA VENEZIA TRIDENTINA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA VERONESE Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA VIGNAZZA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA WAGNER Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA WAGNER Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VIA XX SETTEMBRE Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VLE DELLE INDUSTRIE Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VLE EUROPA Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VLO MINCIO Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro
VLO TORRE Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro