Coronavirus, Monza: prosegue la sanificazione delle strade. Ecco le vie interessate

«Sabato 14 marzo – spiegano il Sindaco Allevi e l’Assessore Sassoli – è partita la sperimentazione nel centro storico che da lunedì 16 marzo estenderemo a tutta la città. Non si tratta di una misura contro il Coronavirus, ma di un’operazione per migliorare l’igiene e la pulizia delle strade di Monza. È uno sforzo importante da parte nostra, ma siamo convinti che in una fase così difficile, abbiamo l’obbligo morale di dare delle risposte concrete ai nostri cittadini».

La sanificazione del centro storico

Le operazioni di sanificazione sono iniziate sabato 14 marzo dalle ore 16 ed hanno riguardato:largo Mazzini, via Italia, piazza Trento e Trieste, piazza Roma, Arengario, via Carlo Alberto, via Vittorio Emanuele, piazza Garibaldi, via Carlo Alberto fino a piazza Citterio.

Le modalità di intervento

Nel centro storico ha operato una macchina lavastrade e un operatore con lancia per la pulizia dei punti più difficili da raggiungere.

Nelle altre aree della città sarà al lavoro, suddivisa su due turni, un’autospazzatrice combinata accompagnata sempre da un operatore con lancia. La macchina lavastrade, invece, sarà dedicata alle principali vie della città.

A maggior tutela di tutti si raccomanda ai cittadini di prestare particolare attenzione in concomitanza con gli interventi di sanificazione, evitando il contatto prolungato dei propri animali domestici con il prodotto e non percorrendo le vie trattate dalla sanificazione nell’ora successiva agli interventi.

Dopo il centro storico prosegue l’operazione di sanificazione delle strade e delle piazze della città.

Da lunedì 16 marzo, invece, il piano di pulizia straordinaria si sposta negli altri quartieri della città dove sarà al lavoro un’autospazzatrice combinata accompagnata sempre da un operatore con lancia.

In aggiunto al servizio di spazzamento tradizionale parte la sanificazione di strade e piazze in città attraverso macchina lavastrada o auto spazzatrice combinata accompagnate da un operatore con lancia considerando che fino al 25 Marzo è sospeso il divieto di sosta per spazzamento.

Non si tratta di una misura contro il Coronavirus, ma di un’operazione per migliorare l’igiene e la pulizia delle strade di Monza

Giornalmente sarà pubblicato l’elenco delle vie precisando che in caso di pioggia l’intervento sarà rimandato. Di seguito l’elenco delle vie per il 16 marzo 2020.

A maggior tutela di tutti si raccomanda ai cittadini di prestare particolare attenzione in concomitanza con gli interventi di sanificazione, evitando il contatto prolungato dei propri animali domestici con il prodotto e non percorrendo le vie trattate dalla sanificazione nell’ora successiva agli interventi.

INDIRIZZO GIORNO FASCIA ORARIA DI INTERVENTO NOTE

LGO XXV APRILE Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

PZA DIAZ Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

PZA GRANDI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

PZA ROMA Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro

PZA S. CATERINA DA SIENA Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ABRUZZO Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ADAMELLO Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA AGUGGIARI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ANTONIETTI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ARIOSTO Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ARNO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ASIAGO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA BARADELLO Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA BECCARIA Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA BIANCAMANO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA BLANDORIA Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA BLANDORIA Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA BOCCHERINI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA BORGAZZI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA BORMIDA Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA BRAILLE Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CACCINI Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CALABRIA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CALVI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CALVI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CANESI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CANTALUPO Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CANTU’ Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CAPRERA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CARRA’ Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CAVALLERI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CAVALLOTTI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CEDERNA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CELLINI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CRESCITELLI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA CRISPI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA D. D’AOSTA Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA D’ACQUISTO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA DEI CAPPUCCINI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA DELLA BIRONA Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA DELLA BOSCHERONA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA DELLA OFFELERA Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA DOBERDO’ Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA EINSTEIN Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA EMPEDOCLE Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ERACLITO Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ERACLITO Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA EUSTACHI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA FERRUCCI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA G. B. MAURI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA G. B. MAURI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA G. B. VIOTTI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA GIUSTI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA GOLDONI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA GONDAR Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA GONDAR Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA GRAMSCI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA GUARDI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA GUERRINA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA GUERRINA Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA LECCO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA LIGURIA Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA LIGURIA Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA LIGURIA Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA LIPARI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA LIPPI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA LONGARONE Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA LUCCA Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA M. D’AGRATE Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MAESTRI DEL LAVORO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MAGENTA Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MAGGIOLINI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MANGIAGALLI Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MARCONI Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MARTELLI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MARTELLI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MARTINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MEDICI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MEDICI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MEDICI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MELETTE DI GALLIO Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MESSA Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MILAZZO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MISSORI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MISSORI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MONCENISIO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MONCENISIO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MONTE CENERI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MONTE CERVINO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MONTE ORTIGARA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MONTE S. GABRIELE Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA MONTI Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA NIEVO Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ORIANI Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA OSIO Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PACINOTTI Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PAGANINI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PAGANINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PALLADIO Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PASSERINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PELLEGRINI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PERGOLESI Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PIZZAGALLI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PRAMPOLINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PROCACCINI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA PUSIANO Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA RAMAZZOTTI Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA RAVEL Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ROSMINI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ROSMINI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA ROSMINI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SANZIO Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SARCA Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SCHIAPPARELLI Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SEGRINO Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SEMPIONE Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SEVESO Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SIRTORI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SIRTORI Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SMENTANA Lunedì 10:00 – 12:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SOLONE Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA SOLONE Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA STAURENGHI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA STELVIO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA TOSCANA Lunedì 12:30 – 14:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA TOSI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA TOSI Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA TRASIMENO Lunedì 14:30 – 16:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA UMBERTO I Lunedì 16:30 – 18:30 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA UMBRIA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA USUELLI Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA VAL CISMON Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA VALCAVA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA VALOSA DI SOPRA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA VALSUGANA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA VARISCO Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA VASARI Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA VENEZIA TRIDENTINA Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA VERONESE Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA VIGNAZZA Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA WAGNER Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA WAGNER Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VIA XX SETTEMBRE Lunedì 13:00 – 15:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VLE DELLE INDUSTRIE Lunedì 15:00 – 17:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VLE EUROPA Lunedì 17:00 – 19:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VLO MINCIO Lunedì 8:00 – 10:00 Lato destro e sinistro

VLO TORRE Lunedì 6:00 – 8:00 Lato destro e sinistro

Cliccando sulla Pagina Facebook Ufficiale di MBNews e mettendo "MI PIACE" sarai aggiornato in maniera esclusiva ed automatica su tutte le NEWS. Se vuoi beneficiare delle nostre promozioni e degli sconti che i nostri clienti riservano a te, iscriviti subito alla Newsletter